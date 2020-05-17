Stilinovic, Michael Lawrence, MD passed peacefully onto his Eternal Reward on April 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Katie, his son, Morgan, and two of his daughters, Aimee and Erin Arendsee, and Isabella, the family pup by his side. He was in the comfort of the family home in Seattle, WA. The cause of death was Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Lawrence "Larry" was born on September 17, 1941, in Saint Louis, MO to Frances Sadowski Stilinovic and Emil "Harry" Stilinovic, baby brother to sister Mary Jane Stilinovic Lamping. He grew up in St. Mary Magdalene parish and was a proud graduate of St Louis U High (SLUH), Class of 1959, and the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1963. He began his Medical Education at the University of Missouri, School of Medicine and continued his education toward his General Surgery and Plastic Surgery degrees at Eastern Virginia School of Medicine where he received the "Golden Scalpel Award" in 1975. Afterwards he had a Residency at the Canniesburn Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Glasgow, Scotland. He became a Board Certified General Surgeon as well as a Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, with his specialties including Cleft Lip and Palate, Burns, Hand surgery and Cosmetic surgery. He considered himself a "General Surgeon" of Plastic Surgery. He set up his Plastic Surgery Center in Yakima, WA, where he practiced the next 20 years, taking time out to travel to Mexico and China to perform volunteer surgeries of Cleft Lip and Palate with his fellow Plastic Surgeon friend, Dr. Bill Trzcinski of Richland, WA. A Plastic Surgeon striving to help others, who exhibited an amazing "curiosity" that was admired by friends and family alike. He lived with two mottos "Family First" and "Decorum". He was a calming and kindred spirit and Best Friend to his wife, Katie, as well as a loving, thoughtful, funny, teasing husband. He always promised her and the children that "The Best is Yet to Come", and it was. In his free time, Larry enjoyed Skiing, Tennis, Biking, Boating, and traveling the world with his family. His most exciting adventure involved paddling a canoe with Katie for 3 days down the Mighty Zambezi River in Zimbabwe, Africa. Fortunately, in the other canoe, was our Guide and "Sundowner Expert" who carried a very large gun to protect us from a river that was home to thousands of Hippos and Alligators, not to mention the river abruptly ended and became the famous "Victoria Falls"!!! Larry is lovingly survived by his wife, Kathleen Gallina Stilinovic of Seattle, WA with whom he just amazingly celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary in March 2020. They have been best friends since 1944, but it took them half their lives to get married to each other, thanks to their mothers! His children include Morgan Scott Stilinovic of Denver, CO, Megan Alison Stilinovic of NC, Aimee Gallina Arendsee of Sumner, WA and Erin Kathleen Arendsee of Seattle, WA., as well as his sister Mary Jane Stilinovic Lamping of St. Louis, MO, brothers-in-law John (Marka) Gallina of Las Vegas, NV, Richard (Pat) Gallina of St. Louis, MO and sisters-in-law Christina Maria Gallina of Pensacola, FL and Sue Hale Gallina (Tom) of Unicoi, TN, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. His true friends were few, sincere, loved and lucky to have his friendship. Larry was the epitome of "Decorum". Services: There will be a Celebration of Larry's Life this summer in Seattle, when a gathering is allowed, followed by a second Celebration of Larry's life in St. Louis, MO, our childhood home, sometime this summer as well. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Larry's name to St. Louis U High, "SLUH" or The Seattle Chapter of Clipped Wings, Inc, a retired Flight Attendant 501c3 organization, that supports Seattle "Persons with Disabilities" Group Homes and "Special Olympics". Clipped Wings donations can be sent to Chris Burtchett, Treasurer, Clipped Wings, Seattle Chapter, 13523 SE 251st Pl, Kent, WA 98042-6634. To leave condolences and memories, please visit the online guestbook at STLtoday's Legacy.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.