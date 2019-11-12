Mateyka, Michael Leonard

age 76, of Surprise, AZ, passed away in Goodyear AZ on November 3, 2019. Mike was born in Glen Carbon, IL on April 5, 1943 to Emily and Leonard Mateyka. He earn a Master of Science Degree with a Major in Mathematics from Saint Louis University.

Mike retired from the Red Flag Experience, a department of the United States Air Force, in 2004 as the Director of Plans and Engineering. Prior to that he worked in Engineering Technology at McDonnell Douglas (Boeing). Mike was specifically recognized for his many years of significant contributions at the United States Air Force Warfare Center located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Mike is survived by three siblings, sister Mary O'Laughlin, brother William Mateyka, and Katherine Fisher - all of Edwardsville, IL. Visitation, Thursday, 14th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Friday,10:30 AM. Burial in Calvary Cemetery of Glen Carbon.

Memorials to the , Saint Louis University. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.