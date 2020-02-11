Gregorius, Michael Louis Jr.

On February 9, 2020, Michael Louis Gregorius Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at age 75, after a long battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Mike was born on November 18, 1944 in St. Louis MO to Michael and Cornelia (Murray) Gregorius. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Julia Gregorius (Ries); his two children and their spouses, Michelle Gregorius Mardiney and Dr. Michael Mardiney III, Lutherville, MD, Stephanie Gregorius Schnuck and Mark Schnuck, St. Louis; and his six grandchildren, Alex Mardiney, Laurel Mardiney, Lily Schnuck, Otto Schnuck, Ries Schnuck and Lucy (Henry) Schwetye; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mike attended St. Mary's High School and St. Louis University with a BS in Commerce. Mike proudly served with honors in the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. He began his insurance career in 1969 with the Aetna and went on to work with RB Jones, Alexander and Alexander, Welsch, Flatness & Lutz and MLG Corp. His greatest pride was his family. He enjoyed life with his best friend and soul mate Julie. He enjoyed family trips, golf, attending his grandchildren's activities, fine dining and a few rounds at the blackjack tables. He was known for his strategic and analytical thought, quick wit, great jokes, good storytelling and his kind, compassionate and loyal spirit. Mike's family is grateful for Dr. John Ellena, Dr. John Morris and Dr. Alan Weiss and the wonderful caregivers: Audrey, Brandon, Latoya & Shae for their loving care during Mike's fight.

Services: Visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, on Thursday, February 13, 10:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's High School (4701 S. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63111) Class of 1962 in Honor of Michael Gregorius Jr. or the .