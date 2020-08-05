Bumb, Michael "Mike" Martin

85, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Loretta M. Bumb (nee Anderson); dear father of Debby (Mark) Bussen, John (Cathy) Bumb and Terry (John) Trunko; dear grandfather of Kurt (Jacqui) Deschler, Craig (Ann) Bussen, Kimberly (Joe) Ritchie, Alex (Gabi) Bumb, Ellie Bumb, Matthew Trunko and Adam Trunko; dear great-grandfather of Connor and Ryan Bussen, Drake and Lola Ritchie. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Bumb was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball, bowling and golf. He loved his family dearly, was an exceptional conversationalist with admirable strength and determination.

Services: Private Funeral Services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel. During these COVID times, the family would greatly appreciate and encourage online condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of MO.