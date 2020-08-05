1/2
Michael Martin "Mike" Bumb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bumb, Michael "Mike" Martin

85, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Loretta M. Bumb (nee Anderson); dear father of Debby (Mark) Bussen, John (Cathy) Bumb and Terry (John) Trunko; dear grandfather of Kurt (Jacqui) Deschler, Craig (Ann) Bussen, Kimberly (Joe) Ritchie, Alex (Gabi) Bumb, Ellie Bumb, Matthew Trunko and Adam Trunko; dear great-grandfather of Connor and Ryan Bussen, Drake and Lola Ritchie. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Bumb was an exceptional athlete, excelling in baseball, bowling and golf. He loved his family dearly, was an exceptional conversationalist with admirable strength and determination.

Services: Private Funeral Services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel. During these COVID times, the family would greatly appreciate and encourage online condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of MO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved