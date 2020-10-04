Shocklee, Michael Nicholas "Mike"

passed away in Richmond Heights, MO on September 30, 2020 at the age of 69.

Mike is survived by his brothers David Shocklee and Mark Shocklee, sister-in-law Rebecca Shocklee, wife of Mark, nephew Bennett Shocklee, niece Lauren Shocklee and great-niece Milena Rose. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Willis Gerard and Hazel Shocklee.

Mike was born on May 20, 1951 in St Louis, MO. He graduated from Jennings High School. He worked in the library for St Louis Community College (Forest Park) for over 30 years and was well read. He was an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and great friend to many. Mike had a passion for all genres of music. He was known for his witty humor, ruthless scrabble playing skills, and love for animals, especially his dear cat Lefty. He was also an avid Cardinals fan, never missing a game.

Services: A private service for immediate family will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, MO. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made in memory of Michael to the Humane Society of Missouri at 1201 Macklind Avenue, St Louis, MO 63110.