Dangos, Chief Michael P. SLFD (Retired) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Audrey Dangos (nee Hicks); dear father of Richard (Tammy), Timothy (Sheryl) Dangos and Nancy (Greg) Gawrys. Loving grandfather of 7, great-grandfather of 2; dear brother of John Dangos, Mary Sides, Jim (Peggy) Dangos, and Pat (Ken) Griffey; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, June 7, 11 a.m. until service 1 p.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Backstoppers greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
