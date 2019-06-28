Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Peter Maloney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maloney, Michael Peter 89, died Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born August 10, 1929 in St. Mary, MO to the late Clarence and Mary Adelaide Maloney (nee Bartels). Michael was a talented interior decorator at Craig Furniture and was a member of the American Institute of Interior Design. He was a generous and kind man, beloved and cherished brother, uncle, and in-law. Michael will be missed by all who loved him. He was a dear brother to Charles Maloney, Sis. Kathleen Mary Maloney FSM, Mary Agnes Otte, Rose Margaret Carroll, Patricia Ann Spahn, James Maloney, Joan Marie (Francis) Welker, Paul (Shirley) Maloney, and Jerry (Jeannette) Maloney; brother-in-law to Jewell Maloney and Jackie Maloney. He was also the beloved uncle to 30 nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom and Joseph Maloney; in-laws, August A. Otte, Elaine Maloney, Joseph Spahn, and Bill Carroll; and nephews, Stephen Otte and Billy Carroll. Services: Visitation will be at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and on Monday morning at 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Mary on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences can be left at

