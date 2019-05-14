Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Peter Mannion . Esq. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

Mannion Esq., Michael Peter At the age of 60, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband for 31 years of Ellen Marie Mannion (nee Suppiger); dear son of James and Kathleen and the late Joan Dolan Mannion; son-in-law of Mary Jeanne Suppiger (the late Gary); loving father of Meredith L., Gracie E. and Olivia M. Mannion; loving brother of Marianne Dye (Doug), Jamie Mannion M.D. (Julie), Caroline Currin (Mark), Grant Williams (Mary), Mary Pat Kanaley (Pat), Chris Williams (Becky) and Kitty Conde; dear brother-in-law of Gary Suppiger (Sally) and Anne Petersen (Greg); nephew of Dan and Janet McAuliffe, Ed and Margie Mannion and Jack Dolan, M.D.; loving uncle of 22 nephews and nieces; great-uncle, cousin and friend. Michael had a love of life and lived large. His passions included family (especially his three daughters), friends, sports and travel. Michael had many health setbacks throughout his life, but lived every day to the fullest! Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsyth Blvd., at Asbury Ave., University City, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110 or , 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114 or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (63105). The family will receive friends at LUPTON Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please visit





