Michael Phillip Ernst
1949 - 2020
Ernst, Michael Phillip age 70, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 20, 1949 to Carl and Virginia Ernst (nee Kreski). Mike was a voracious reader, loved crossword puzzles and huge STL Cardinals fan. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. Mike is survived by his Son, Ben Ernst, Daughter, Allison Ernst , Sisters, Judy (Tim) Morrison, Barbara Repking, Patty (Bill) Sindelar, Denise (Steve) Cremer, Mary (Preston) Tracy, Jenny (Steve) Earley, Granddaughter, Alija Ernst, Grandson, Brayden Ernst and he will also be dearly missed by a host of other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Carl Ernst; Mother, Virginia Ernst; Two Brothers, Andy (Vicky) Ernst, and Peter Ernst (infant). Services: Services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044, or stlfoodbank.org

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
