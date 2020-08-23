1/1
Michael R. Burroughs
Burroughs, Michael R.

Michael Ricardo Burroughs, 67, died Saturday August 15th in Richmond, CA.

Michael was born on June 13, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri to Selma C. Brookens and Lawrence A. Burroughs, the younger of their two sons. He was married to Cheryl Whitfield and Melinda Chapman. His children are Michael, Shawn, Shannon, Melissa, and Michelle, in addition to nine grandchildren.

Michael graduated from Augustinian High School and Saint Louis University. He enjoyed a long career as a healthcare executive and was former CEO of Central Medical Center. His optimism and cheerful spirit brought comfort to those close to him.

Services: A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis MO 63108, on August 28, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
