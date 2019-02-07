Kuithe, Michael R. died peacefully on February 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. The eldest son of Robert and Lorraine, he traveled the world as a U.S. Merchant Marine Captain. Mike's son Jonathan and his six siblings survive him. Services will be held on Friday, Feb 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., Bethany Peace UCC, 11952 Bellefontaine Rd., St. Louis, MO 63138. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL is in charge of arrangement.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019