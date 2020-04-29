Michael R. "Mikey" Meyer
Meyer, Michael R. "Mikey" Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved son of the late Richard Sr. and Dolores Meyer; loving brother of Daniel, David, Dennis and the late Ricky; dear uncle of Tiffany. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
