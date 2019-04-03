Curry, Michael Ray age 66, of Wentzville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Centralia, Illinois on April 21, 1952 to James and Patricia Curry (nee Carrol). He was preceded in death by his wife Rosie in 2018. Michael is survived by his sons, Michael Jason Curry and Justin Curry (Sheila) of Saint Louis, MO; two granddaughters, Savannah and Addison Curry; three sisters, Debbie Souders (Terry), Carla Cohen (Paul Kremer) and Stacy Roddy (Matt); his step-mother Sue Curry and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Services: A Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. St Peters, MO. To share a memory of Michael or leave a special message for him family, please click the Share Memories button above.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019