Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Michael S. McVey Obituary

McVey, Michael S.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise McVey (nee Wingbermuehle); dear father of Thomas (Emily) and Tyler (Alex) McVey; dear grandfather of Olivia and Lukas; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sat. March 21, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
