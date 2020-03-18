|
McVey, Michael S.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Denise McVey (nee Wingbermuehle); dear father of Thomas (Emily) and Tyler (Alex) McVey; dear grandfather of Olivia and Lukas; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sat. March 21, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Fri. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020