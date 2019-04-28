Michael T. "Iron Mike" Bradley

Service Information
Obituary
Bradley, Michael T. Iron Mike The joyous life journey of Michael T. Bradley ended on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Carron) Bradley; father of Christina (Steve) Patrick; grandfather of Brad and Lauren Patrick; brother of Colleen (John) Ragan and Mary Schaffer; brother-in-law of Rachelle and Mary Ann Bradley; Lucas and Larry Carron; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Dorothy (nee Heller) Bradley, and siblings: Patricia, Timothy, Peg, Thomas, and Maureen. Services: A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Royale Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO, 63125. Luncheon to follow. For more detailed information/to share condolences, please visit: https://www.stlouiscremation.com/obituary/michael-bradley
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
