Bradley, Michael T. Iron Mike The joyous life journey of Michael T. Bradley ended on April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Carron) Bradley; father of Christina (Steve) Patrick; grandfather of Brad and Lauren Patrick; brother of Colleen (John) Ragan and Mary Schaffer; brother-in-law of Rachelle and Mary Ann Bradley; Lucas and Larry Carron; uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Dorothy (nee Heller) Bradley, and siblings: Patricia, Timothy, Peg, Thomas, and Maureen. Services: A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Royale Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO, 63125. Luncheon to follow. For more detailed information/to share condolences, please visit: https://www.stlouiscremation.com/obituary/michael-bradley
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019