Roder, Michael T. Mike Passed peacefully on July 22, 2019 at the age of 51. Born August 29, 1967 to Helen and the late James Roder. Survived by brothers, Jim (Ellen), Greg (Donna), Steve, Matthew and sister, Laurie (Randy) Ochs. Preceded in death by sister, Julie. Mike was loved by many and enjoyed playing softball, golf and bowling and cheering on the Cardinals and Blues. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clement of Rome Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, Friday, July 26 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Industries in Manchester, MO or Beverly Farm in Godfrey, IL. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 24, 2019