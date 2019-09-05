|
Kratz, Michael Ustick'Mike'
passed away Monday September 2, 2019. Loving husband of 20 years to Elena (nee Pappas); beloved father of Irina and Michael Kratz; cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Mike was the Captain of our ship and the pilot of our lives.
Services: Visitation, Friday 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road. Graveside service, Saturday 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019