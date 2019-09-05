St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
6901 MacKenzie Road
View Map
Michael Ustick "Mike" Kratz


1949 - 2019
Michael Ustick "Mike" Kratz Obituary

Kratz, Michael Ustick'Mike'

passed away Monday September 2, 2019. Loving husband of 20 years to Elena (nee Pappas); beloved father of Irina and Michael Kratz; cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Mike was the Captain of our ship and the pilot of our lives.

Services: Visitation, Friday 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road. Graveside service, Saturday 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to . www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
