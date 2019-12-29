McKay, Michael Vance "Mike"

passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, due to complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Mike spent the last day of his life doing something he loved; having a fun meal with dear friends, toasting decades of memories and talking about plans for the new year.

Mike was born on April 15, 1940 to Billy Bates and Janet Vance McKay in Wichita, Kansas. Mike leaves behind his wife of nearly sixty years, Linda Soderberg McKay and his four daughters: Kimberly Penning (Scott) of Mission Hills, KS, Kerri Hirsch (Jeff) of Newport Beach, CA, Molly McKay (Joseph Webster) of Arlington, VA, Mia Tiefenbrunn (Matthew) of Washington, MO, and 15 grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dr. Adrian Shifren, Dr. Katherine Ponzillo and Dr. Donald Morris for their unwavering dedication, empathy and support throughout Mike's journey.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Ladue, 110 N. Warson Rd. at Ladue Rd., on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's honor to Missouri Baptist Healthcare Foundation, 3015 North Ballas Road, St. Louis, MO 63131 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Palliative Care) or CharacterPlus 1460 Craig Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146 (Memo: Michael V. McKay Memorial). For the complete story of Mike's life please refer to www.luptonchapel.com

