McKay, Michael Vance "Mike"

Mike passed away suddenly on 12/22/19 due to complications from IPF. He leaves behind his wife Linda Jeanne Soderberg McKay, 4 daughters and 15 grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, 2/1/20, 11:00am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 N Warson Rd, St. Louis, MO. www.luptonchapel.com

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL