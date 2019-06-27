Langsdorf, Michael Vincent 40, of St. Louis, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was a beloved father of Kaleb and Olivia Langsdorf. Dearest son of Jerry and Bess Langsdorf. Fiancee and best friend to Kim Haag and future stepdad to Devin and Kaitlyn Haag. Cherished nephew of Lloyd (Eleanor) Langsdorf, Bonnie (Tom) Parkin, Mary (Paul) Gieseler, Janet Gravagna, Alfred (Jayne) Gravagna. Cousin to many. Close friend of Tim Willmering, Donnie Thurmond, Brian Jost, and many more. Michael was a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, most recently with the North County Coop. He had a mission to help people. Fiercely loyal, loving, caring and a helpful friend to so many. Michael was quite a character and would make everyone laugh. He was also a great chef and a lifelong blues fan. Services: A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Backstoppers in honor of Michael Langsdorf, PO Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 27 to June 30, 2019