Dwyer, Michael Watson

passed away at the age of 75 on January 31, 2020, in St. Louis. The son of Lucy and Embert Watson Dwyer, Mike graduated from Ladue High School and then from Amherst College in Massachusetts. Mike returned to St. Louis and worked 24 years at the McDonnell Douglas Corporation, serving as IT Specialist, Manager and, finally, as Senior Scientist. He left work to pursue his passion, writing, completing more than five books ranging from workplace productivity, to poetry, to fiction and to religion. Mike, a connoisseur of literature, classical music and art, was himself an accomplished guitar player and photographer. He is survived by his cousins Paris Day, Jane Fordyce and Edward Fordyce, who, along with his many friends, will miss him and his dry sense of humor.

A gathering in honor of Michael will be scheduled at a later date.