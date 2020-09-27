1/1
Michael Wayne Bridges
1958 - 2020
Bridges, Michael Wayne

62, passed away peacefully September 24, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Debi Bridges (nee Perks). Loving dad to Mike (Kristen) Bridges. Amazing Papa to Mackenzie, Logan, Carter, and Maverick. Loving son of Wayne (Janice) Bridges, and

Barb Wollmershauser. Loving brother to Kathy (Mike) Wagner, Wayne (Shannon) Bridges and Jackie (Tony) Klotz. Loving brother-in-law to Jim (Kathy) Perks. Loving nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many!

Mike was born on January 5, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. His life with Debi began in High School and grew with his son Mike and 4 grandchildren that he adored! His love of cars started when he was young that carried him to his career at Dave Sinclair Ford and then more recently at Enterprise Leasing.

The memories of the good times he had in his life with all his family and friends is worthy of a grand celebration. Mike touched so many people in his life and was good to everyone he met. He was always willing to help a person in need! Mike, we will miss your fun-loving personality and many years of memories you have created. You have a lot of love surrounding you in your spot in Heaven. May you forever rest in peace! We love you!

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, September 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi, 4556 Telegraph Rd. for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
SEP
30
Service
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
