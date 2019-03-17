Michael William Dougherty

Dougherty, Michael William In the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Saturday March 2, 2019. The loving son of the late John and Anna Dougherty. Dear brother of the late Patrick Dougherty. Michael is survived by his sister-in-law Nancy Dougherty and his niece Mickey (Brian) Schuchardt; dear uncle, cousin and dear friend. Services: Memorial Mass Tues. 3/19/19 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church. Condolences at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
