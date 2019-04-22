Mueller, Michaelene E. passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Gleynn and Josephine Richards; loving wife of the late William B. Mueller; cherished mother of Keith (Nancy) Mueller and Carrie Mueller; dear sister to Judith (Russell) Schultz and sister-in-law of Robert A (Laverne) Mueller; our loving, aunt and friend. Michaelene, known to most as Mikie or Mike, was a registered nurse and TWA flight attendant. She loved antiquing, gardening, long walks and FAMILY. Services: Memorial visitation Wednesday April 24, 2019 4-7 PM with memorial service at 7:00 PM at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, MO 63109. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019