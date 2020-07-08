1/
Michele A. Doelling
Doelling, Michele A.

(nee Thompson), of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, passed away July 4, 2020. Loving wife of Ned Doelling; beloved daughter of the late Harold and Doris Thompson; dear sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and cherished aunt.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Interment at Oak Grove cemetery. Visit Baue.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
