Meyer, Michele Marie

Michele Marie Meyer, age 58, of Tempe, AZ, formerly of St. Louis, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Michele was born April 13, 1961 in St. Louis the daughter of Michael Meyer and Beverly (Graczak) Meyer. She was preceded in death by her father: Michael Meyer and one sister: Judy Bergin.

(Graczak) Meyer; two brothers: Michael (Michele) Meyer and Fred (Shelley) Meyer: two sisters: Jackie Meyer and Linda (Asim) Spahic; her nieces and nephews: Michael, Marjorie, Mitchell, Matthew, Patrick, Nicholas, Julie, Austin, Ruth and Benjamin; great nieces and nephews: Madison, Bo, Blake, James, Oliver, Leo and Miles.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Arizona Golden Rescue, 5350 W. Bell Rd. Ste. C122-158, Glendale, AZ, 85308 would be appreciated.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr. Ballwin, MO 62021.