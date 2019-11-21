Michelle Ann Albro

  • "I am So Sorry Ryan"
    - Laura Garrison
  • "Sincerest condolences Kim and all your family. She will..."
    - Sharon Lorencz
  • "Mickey, you will never leave the thoughts and hearts of..."
  • "Mom, you're always in our hearts. ..."
    - Kimberly Albro
Albro, Michelle Ann

(nee Fielder) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, at 71 on Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. Preceded in death by the late Everett A. Albro; dear mother of Tracy McFall, Kimberly Albro, Greg Albro, Keith Albro, Ryan Albro and Heather Russell. Loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother to many grandchildren. Beloved friend to many and a very special and close part of my life and soul for over 30 years. She will truly be missed.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
