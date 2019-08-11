|
|
Acinelli, Mike E.
Thursday, August 8, 2019.Beloved husband for 56 years of Karen Acinelli (nee Harpe); loving father of Becki (David) Certa and the late Scott Acinelli; dear grandfather of Joe, Nick and Abby Certa; dear brother of Richard (Vivian), Geno (Teresa) and the late Fred Acinelli; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Monday August 12, 4:00 – 8:00 PM and at Prince of Peace United Church of Christ (4966 Towne South Rd., 63128) Tuesday August 13, 10:30 AM until service at 11 AM. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Memorials to deGreeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019