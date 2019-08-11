St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace United Church of Christ
4966 Towne South Rd.
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace United Church of Christ
4966 Towne South Rd.
View Map
Acinelli, Mike E.

Thursday, August 8, 2019.Beloved husband for 56 years of Karen Acinelli (nee Harpe); loving father of Becki (David) Certa and the late Scott Acinelli; dear grandfather of Joe, Nick and Abby Certa; dear brother of Richard (Vivian), Geno (Teresa) and the late Fred Acinelli; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Monday August 12, 4:00 – 8:00 PM and at Prince of Peace United Church of Christ (4966 Towne South Rd., 63128) Tuesday August 13, 10:30 AM until service at 11 AM. Interment Lakewood Park Cemetery. Memorials to deGreeff Hospice House appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
