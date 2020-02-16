|
Hahn, Mike
Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved father of Julia and Jonathan (Sydney) Hahn; dear brother of Bill (Laura), Joanne and Kathy Hahn; loving son of Jeannine and the late David John Hahn; our dear grandpa, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Mike was an avid audiophile, a cyclist and loved all things in their natural state. He was a 1973 graduate of Roosevelt High School and 2005 graduate of Olney Central College. Service of Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020