|
|
Humphreys, Mikey Joe "Mike"
of Chesterfield, Missouri passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 67. Mike is survived by his loving wife Katie of 47 years, sons Bryan (Lisa), Brett, daughter Carrie, cherished Poppy of Natalie and Becky Pine and Bryn Humphreys, dear brother of Vickie (John) Cox, Robyn (Barry) Blessing, the late Tim and Jeff Humphreys, a dear uncle, cousin, friend and mentor to many. He was the oldest son of the late Victor and Nelda (Marlow) Humphreys.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Friday, November 22, 2019 procession from funeral home at 11:45 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesterfield American Legion Post 556 or H.E.R.O.E.S. Care. Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019