Nooney, Mildred C. Zilliken

Mildred Nooney was born on October 9, 1930 and died Tuesday September 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Leo Milton and Dorothy Zilliken. She graduated from Nerinx Hall High School and Webster College.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gregory J. Nooney Jr, and children Gregory J. Nooney III, Patricia A Nooney (Patrick Byrne) and Michael J. Nooney (Christina). Her son Vincent J. Nooney (wife Lisa surviving) preceded her in death. Loving sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, on Friday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Memorials appreciated to the Greater Missouri Chapter or to the American Diabetes Association.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL