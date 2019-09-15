Mildred C. Nooney (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred C. Nooney.
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd
Richmond Heights, MO
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Immacolata
8900 Clayton Rd
Richmond Heights, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nooney, Mildred C. Zilliken

Mildred Nooney was born on October 9, 1930 and died Tuesday September 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Leo Milton and Dorothy Zilliken. She graduated from Nerinx Hall High School and Webster College.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gregory J. Nooney Jr, and children Gregory J. Nooney III, Patricia A Nooney (Patrick Byrne) and Michael J. Nooney (Christina). Her son Vincent J. Nooney (wife Lisa surviving) preceded her in death. Loving sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, on Friday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Memorials appreciated to the Greater Missouri Chapter or to the American Diabetes Association.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.