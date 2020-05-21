Mildred E. Graf
Graf, Mildred E. (nee Stumpf) 102, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Graf; loving mother of Bob (Sandy) Graf and Linda Graf; dear grandmother of Scott (Jeanna) Graf, Holly (Lloyd) Heberlie and Brian (Jessica) Graf; dear great-grandmother of 7 and great-great-grandmother of 1; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Her two favorite hobbies up until she passed, were watching Cardinal's games and going to the casino. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, May 23, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation Friday, 4-7 p.m.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.
