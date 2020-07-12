1/
Mildred "Mil" Glaser
Glaser (Hauser), Mildred "Mil"

(nee Bauer) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Mon., July 6 at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Norvell Glaser, mother of Barbara (Jon) Trettel, Gayle (Cap) Kovarik, Linda (Larry) Krumrey and Neil Glaser. Cherished Grandmother of 10 and Great-grandmother of 16. Sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and treasured friend of many. There will be a graveside service planned at a future date. Memorials to St. Thomas UCC Chesterfield, Friendship Village Chesterfield Friendship Foundation or Circle of Concern food pantry.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
