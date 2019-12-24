Smith, Mildred Lora

(nee Davis) passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 21st, 2019 at the age of 85. Millie, a lifelong Catholic, was passionate about supporting charities benefiting Native American children. She loved gardening, overseas travel, bingo, and pursuing her lifelong ambition of besting the house at every casino she visited.

She was the first female executive at Mutual and United of Omaha, where she worked for 25 years and oversaw servicing large group insurance clients.

She was preceded in death by Matilda Davis, mother, Russell Davis, father, Dorothy Rasch, sister, and brothers Charles and Kenneth Davis. She is survived by her brother James Davis (Carol) of St. Louis, MO, her daughters Sharon Smith of Atlanta, GA, Kathy Collins, of St. Peters, MO, Jamie VanValin (Steve) of Wentzville, MO, and son Matthew Smith (Amy Chang) of San Jose, CA. Beloved grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held, Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10a.m., at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1400 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366. Luncheon to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School at stjo.org.

Alternatvefuneralcremation.com 636-498-5300.