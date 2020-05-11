Hea, Mildred Louise (nee Weis), age 86, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Loving mother of Sandie Hea, Tami (Greg) Reding, Linda (Gary) Rickert, John (Olga) Hea, Steve (Amy) Kimme-Hea, Karen (Patrick) Knott; cherished grandmother of Adam, Lexi, Amber, Ethan, Jake, Meaghan, John, Tristan, Aidan, Niko, Jack, Katie, Tori, Olivia, and Virginia; loving sister, aunt and friend to many. Visit stlouiscremation.com for full obituary, memorial arrangements and condolences.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 11, 2020.