Lehr, Mildred Louise "Millie"

(nee Tansey) 93 years old, passed peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Born in East St. Louis, Illinois January 29, 1926, to Michael W. and Stella R. Tansey.

Preceded in death by husband Victor E. Lehr, she is survived by 8 children, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Memorials may be made to a .