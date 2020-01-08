|
|
Ellebrecht, Mildred Louise Whilemina
(nee Wissmann), passed away, Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Ellebrecht. Loving mother of Larry (Carol) Ellebrecht, Michael (Claudia) Ellebrecht and the late Ann Hopper. Grandmother of Ronald, Jeffrey and John Ellebrecht, Michael Ellebrecht II, Adrienne Crank, Matthew, Alicia Hopper and the late Chad Ellebrecht. Sister of Gertrude Wynn and Marion Moehlenkamp. Great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Pacific. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, school development. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020