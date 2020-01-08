St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Ellebrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Louise Whilemina Ellebrecht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Louise Whilemina Ellebrecht Obituary

Ellebrecht, Mildred Louise Whilemina

(nee Wissmann), passed away, Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Lester L. Ellebrecht. Loving mother of Larry (Carol) Ellebrecht, Michael (Claudia) Ellebrecht and the late Ann Hopper. Grandmother of Ronald, Jeffrey and John Ellebrecht, Michael Ellebrecht II, Adrienne Crank, Matthew, Alicia Hopper and the late Chad Ellebrecht. Sister of Gertrude Wynn and Marion Moehlenkamp. Great grandmother, aunt, great aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery, Pacific. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, school development. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information