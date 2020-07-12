1/1
Mildred Lucille Roberts
Roberts, Mildred Lucille

(88) received her Angel Wings July 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mildred was born December 12, 1931 in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Arch & Mattie Jane (Bunton) Roberts.

Mildred is preceded in death by her adopted parents John & Louise Rittenhouse, her husband Lee Stringer, sister and brothers, Goldie, Russell, Lee and John Roberts.

Loving Mother of Sharon (Debi) Davis, Linda (Russ) Villinger, Brenda (Earl) Bollinger. Sons Randy (Arlene) Stringer and (late) Louis Davis.

Dear Grandmother and Great Grandmother, dear friend to all and a member of Covevant Bible Church.

Mildred had a unique and loving heart for her family and friends. Her heart was full of faith and trust in Our Lord Jesus.

Mildred will be laid to rest with her mother Mattie Jane Roberts at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles, Mo. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
