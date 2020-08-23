1/
Mildred Marie Henze
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Henze, Mildred Marie

(nee Zeis) 91, Aug. 10, 2020, Bay City, MI. Born in St. Louis, March 3, 1929. BS, Social Work from Fontbonne University but spent most of her life raising her 6 children. Recently published a book of her watercolors and poems called "My Woods". Survived by 5 of her children, Laura (Jeff) Norcutt, Sanford, MI, Rita (Tim) Jones, Raleigh, NC, Joe (Pam) Henze Kirkwood, MO, Larry (Karen) Henze Kansas City, MO, Charlie (Claire) Henze of Pleasanton, CA; 10 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Walter Henze; son Walter Henze Jr.

Services: Funeral Mass May 15, 2021 at St. Gerard Majella Church, Kirkwood, MO. Info at: www.cremationsocietymidmi.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral Mass
St. Gerard Majella Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid-Michigan
700 N. Monroe Street
Bay City, MI 48708
989-892-1772
