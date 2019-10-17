Winter, Mildred Marie, PhD

Nov. 8, 1920 – Oct. 15, 2019. Age 98. A prominent educator and advocate for early childhood development, Dr. Winter will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her remarkable leadership and a lifetime of commitment to early childhood education that continues to benefit children across the globe. As the founder of Parents as Teachers (PAT), Mildred pioneered the concept of guided home-based learning from birth and led research that proved early education accelerates learning throughout the school years. Today, PAT jumpstarts kids' educations in all 50 states of the U.S. and seven foreign countries.

Born in St. Louis, Mildred was raised in a predominantly German neighborhood near Fairgrounds Park and attended Central High School. Following her undergraduate education at Harris Teachers College, she taught elementary school at several St. Louis-area school districts. She married Willard (Bud) Winter in January 1943, and in 1945 suspended her teaching career to be a full-time mother eventually of three children. Mildred returned to the classroom in 1963 as a kindergarten teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District. Over time, she moved from the classroom to a consulting role for the district and was instrumental in implementing Head Start and creating a Saturday School program. In 1972 she was named the first Director of Early Childhood Education for Missouri. In this role, she led a research project that eventually led to the establishment of Parents as Teachers.

Under her stewardship, PAT grew from a modest state-funded research project to the worldwide organization it is now. For her work in early childhood education, Mildred received a Masters' degree from the University of Missouri, doctoral degrees from the University of Missouri - St. Louis and Washington University as well as various other awards and recognition by three presidential administrations. She retired from Parents as Teachers in 2000.

Mildred was a devout Christian, an active member of the Atonement Lutheran Church and a generous supporter of many charitable causes.

Despite her many professional achievements, family was Mildred's first and life-long devotion. She was a loving wife to Bud; mother to Gerald Winter, Barbara Langenberg and Don Craig Winter; grandmother to Sean, Paul and Neil Winter, Stephanie Winter Decker, Chris Sorensen, and Margaret, Drew and Matthew Langenberg; and great grandmother to Maxin and Elle Winter, and Cecelia, Samuel, Patrick Langenberg and Brady Decker. She hosted countless holiday feasts as the family grew and passed down her skill as an unchallenged pie baker to the next two generations. She was preceded in death by Bud, Margaret and Gerald.

Services: Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Lupton Chapel in University City, 7233 Delmar Blvd. (63130). Optionally, a visitation will also be hosted at Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, 1285 N. New Florissant Rd. (63031) at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 one hour prior to the funeral service. The service will commence at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Bellerive Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parents as Teachers at parentsasteachers.orgonate.

