Mauch, Mildred

Asleep in the arms of Jesus. Millie passed from death to Life on July 19, 2020 at the age of 85 years and 11 months.

Millie was born on August 17, 1934, in St. Louis Missouri, to her parents Edwin and Frieda Haake, who preceded her in death.

She was a 1952 graduate of Lutheran High School in St. Louis. She married Kenneth (Kenny) Mauch on April 24, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Louis. They cherished 51 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2005. Both were longtime members of Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, Missouri.

Millie had a true servant's heart and was devoted to the Lord and her family. She taught Sunday School at Salem for many years and was a volunteer in the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program, the Orphan Grain Train, Del Mar Gardens and a frequent donor for the American Red Cross.

Millie was beloved by her family and many friends and neighbors. Everyone who knew Millie loved her spirit and kindness.

Millie is survived by her three children, Greg Mauch (Linda); Steve Mauch (Toni); Laurie Thiemann (David); eight grandchildren, Daniel Mauch (Carrie), Liz Kelley (Kyle), Lindsay Noble (James), Emily Schwerdt (Adam), Ellie, Hannah, John Taylor and Lilly Thiemann; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Randal and Gregory.

Memorials in her honor may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Salem Lutheran Church in Black Jack, Missouri or Evelyn's House Hospice in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Services: Funeral services will be private.