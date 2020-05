Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Share Mildred's life story with friends and family

Kaesser (Claspill), "Millie" Mildred Pearl Age 97, passed peacefully early Monday, April 20, and is survived by her son Donald and her dear in-home caretaker Beth Kesterson. Services: To be arranged



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store