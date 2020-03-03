St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
8343 Gravois
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
8343 Gravois
View Map
Mildred "Jean" Pfiffner

Pfiffner, Mildred "Jean"

(nee Feller) Asleep in Jesus Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Harry Pfiffner Jr.; dear mother of Beverly (the late John Paquet and Martin Miller) Paquet, David Pfiffner, Harry Pfiffner III, Kathleen Powell, Nancy (Joe) Maniaci and Charles Pfiffner; beloved grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 12. Our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., March 5, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois, 63123) for Visitation Fri., 11 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
