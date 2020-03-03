|
Pfiffner, Mildred "Jean"
(nee Feller) Asleep in Jesus Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Harry Pfiffner Jr.; dear mother of Beverly (the late John Paquet and Martin Miller) Paquet, David Pfiffner, Harry Pfiffner III, Kathleen Powell, Nancy (Joe) Maniaci and Charles Pfiffner; beloved grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 12. Our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., March 5, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to Salem Lutheran Church (8343 Gravois, 63123) for Visitation Fri., 11 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020