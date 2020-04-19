Mildred R. "Millie" Engmann
Engmann, Mildred R. "Millie" (nee Griesbaum) passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenie Griesbaum; beloved wife of 64 years to the late Robert F. Engmann; loving mother of Linda (John) Newbold, Marilyn (Ted) Meyer, and Christine (Mike) Noll; dear grandmother of Matthew O'Rourke, Daniel (Natalie) and Samuel Newbold, Lisa (Tim) Hall, and Lauren (Greg) Walker; loving great-grandmother of Addy and Eli Hall, Ella, Andrew, and Leah Walker, and Parker Newbold; dear sister of Marjorie Kalhorn and the late Edgar and Cyril Griesbaum; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorials to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 4111 Connecticut St., 63116.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
