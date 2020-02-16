Hardy, Mildred "Millie" Ruth

(nee Gracey), August 29, 1928 - February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Boone Hardy; devoted mother of Lauren (Phil) Borger and John Jay (Vicki) Hardy; cherished grandmother of Kristin (Joe) Veselsky, John Aaron (Trista) Stahr, Justin (Emily) Stahr and Kara (Rich) Sanders; cherished GG of Alec, Amelia, Adrien, Teagen, Tatum, Thatcher, Lilly and Sadie Joy; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorials preferred to Maplewood Mystery Santa Program, C/O Maplewood City Hall, 7601 Manchester, 63143.

Services: Funeral Tues., Feb. 18, at 11:00 a.m., JAY B. SMITH MAPLEWOOD CHAPEL, 7456 Manchester. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Mon. from 3 to 8 p.m.