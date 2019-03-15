Bahle, Mildred S. Sue (nee Sommer) died peacefully at her home on March 4, 2019, in Town and Country, Missouri, at the age of 100. Sue was born on September 18, 1918, in Grand Island, Nebraska to her parents, Hugo and Emma Sommer. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Melvin C. Bahle, and her sister, Helen Morlok. She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Harris, Erma Louise Wolfe, and Elfrieda Rader. Sue attended the American Institute of Banking and was one of the early women tellers at Boatmen's National Bank. She is a former volunteer and active auxilian at Missouri Baptist Hospital. She was also a one-time active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and long-time resident of Town and Country, Missouri. Services: A private funeral service was held on Friday, March 8, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to City Academy, 4175 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63115, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, 975 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chester field, MO 63017. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019