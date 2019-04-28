Simmons, Mildred age 94, of Saint Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born on May 17, 1924. Mildred was a homemaker and was married to her late husband John for 63 years. She enjoyed her sewing club, reading, flower gardening, walking and astrology. Mildred was very proud of her Serbian heritage and, most of all, she loved and cherished her beautiful family. Mildred is survived by her daughter Barbara Simmons, sons Thomas H. (Ellen) Simmons, and Christopher Simmons; granddaughters Julie (Aaron) Henry, Jennifer Arr, Milica (Jeff) Carter, Ellen Joye (Blaine) Hudson, and Anne Simmons; grandsons Nicholas (Angela) Simmons, and Anthony Simmons; she will also be dearly missed by many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Marina, husband John D. Simmons; two brothers Stephen (Lottie) Savkovich and Jack Savkovich; two great-granddaughters Ivy Hudson and Guinevere Hudson. Mildred and her family would like to thank all her caregivers from Vitas Hospice, and also the wonderful staff in Meadowlands Memory Care. Services: Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Newcomer. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Blessed Teresa Calcutta Catholic Church

