Trapasso, Mildred V. "Jean"

(nee Rowe) Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Michel Trapasso Jr. for 58 years; beloved mother of Michelle Lints and Michel J. (Cathy) Trapasso; dotting grandma of Drake Lints, Michel A. Trapasso, Bryce Lints and Matthew Trapasso; dear sister of Dimmy (John) Diaz; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Celebration of Life Memorial service at Canaan Baptist Church, 5409 Baumgartner Rd., Sat., Feb 1, 11 a.m. Concludes at church. Memorial contributions to de Greef Hospice House appreciated.