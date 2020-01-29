Mildred V. "Jean" Trapasso

Trapasso, Mildred V. "Jean"

(nee Rowe) Monday, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Michel Trapasso Jr. for 58 years; beloved mother of Michelle Lints and Michel J. (Cathy) Trapasso; dotting grandma of Drake Lints, Michel A. Trapasso, Bryce Lints and Matthew Trapasso; dear sister of Dimmy (John) Diaz; sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Celebration of Life Memorial service at Canaan Baptist Church, 5409 Baumgartner Rd., Sat., Feb 1, 11 a.m. Concludes at church. Memorial contributions to de Greef Hospice House appreciated.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
