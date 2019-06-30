Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Miles Clark Whitener. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Whitener, Dr. Miles Clark died on June 26, 2019 in Greensboro, NC, where he and his wife of 67 years, Laura Earlene Whitener, lived with their daughter Elaine Hammer. Before moving east, the Whiteners were residents at the Willows at Brooking Park and had lived in Olivette, MO. Miles was born on Sept. 11, 1929 to Dr. and Mrs. Paul Whitener. He graduated from Central Methodist College in 1951 and Washington University Medical School in 1955. He served in the US Navy as a doctor on an LST in the Pacific. He practiced internal medicine in Overland, MO for over 25 years and then served as Vice President of Medical Affairs of Missouri Baptist Hospital until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Laura, he is survived by his three daughters: Laura Whitener (Rex Wiant) of Kansas City, MO, Lynn Trzynka (Ray) of Bellingham, WA, and Elaine Hammer (John) of Greensboro, NC, and his sister Carolyn Walker of Nashville, TN.





