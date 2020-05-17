McLane, Miles L. On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Miles L. McLane, loving husband and father of two children died suddenly at age 28. He was born in St. Louis and graduated from Parkway South. He attended Southeast Missouri State University. He joined the Army in 2013 and proudly served in the Calvary Division. He did a tour of duty in Afghanistan, and his service continued with the Department of Corrections. Miles had a passion for art, food, livestock and his beloved family. He was known for his chicken wings, sushi and handmade goat's milk soap. He enjoyed his herd of goats, his horse and many other animals. Miles liked to take his family on hikes and visit new places. He had a hearty laugh, unbridled enthusiasm and a huge heart. Miles was preceded in death by his sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Katrina, his children, Abigail and Oliver; his mother, Jean Steck; his father, Peter (Beth Ann) McLane, his brothers, Larson and Michael, sisters, Meridith and Grace Steck. Donations in his memory to DAV.org or VFW.org Services: COVID-19 has made scheduling of visitation challenging to confirm. We currently have visitation scheduled for Thursday, May 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63125. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please check www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com for specific date of visitation should any changes occur.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.